Mondial 2018: votez pour les slogans des équipes africaines

There will be a few fans keen to trade some swaps in exchange for @MoSalah after another incredible performance yesterday! 👏 #GotGotNeed



How far do you think 🇪🇬Egypt will go in Russia?



Start your @OfficialPanini Digital Sticker Album here 👇https://t.co/68crhtJZOC pic.twitter.com/BOOXLmL2AF