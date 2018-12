RDC: l'armée congolaise annonce avoir arrêté deux personnalités des FDLR

This man is called Le Forge Fils Bazeye. It's not a French aristocrat but the spokesperson of the #FDLR, a génocidaire and subversive movement operating in Eastern #DRC.



He was arrested today by the Congolese 🇨🇩 army #FARDC. I hope that he will be repatriated to #Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/8ev7pIkSn2