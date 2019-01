Nigeria: le chef séparatiste biafrais Nnamdi Kanu affirme être au Royaume-Uni

I am back in the UK 🇬🇧 to continue our excellent work to liberate #Biafra from the pit of darkness, Nigeria.



Fulani cabal with their Herdsmen, ISIS and Boko Haram must not be allowed to conquer us. Let Justice Onnoghen's humiliation unite us as one Biafran family. pic.twitter.com/y4V7ocTJPa