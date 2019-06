Mohamed Salah à l’origine d’un recul de l’islamophobie à Liverpool?

What happened when @MoSalah joined @LFC?



Hate crimes in the surrounding area declined by 19%.



The # of anti-Muslim tweets sent by Liverpool fans was cut in half.



Evidence (by: @wpmarble @a_alrababah @salma_mousa_ @aasiegel ): "Can Exposure to Celebrities Reduce Prejudice?" pic.twitter.com/ue9QhduB1Z