Un Américain réalise l'exploit de traverser l'Antarctique seul en 54 jours

Pour une navigation optimale, le site de RFI nécessite l'activation de JavaScript dans votre navigateur. Pour profiter pleinement des contenus multimédias, vous devez avoir le plugin Flash installé dans votre navigateur. Pour pouvoir vous connecter, vous devez activer les cookies dans les paramètres de votre navigateur. Pour une navigation optimale, le site de RFI est compatible avec les navigateurs suivants : Internet Explorer 8 et +, Firefox 10 et +, Safari 3 et +, Chrome 17 et + etc.