Un Américain réalise l'exploit de traverser l'Antarctique seul en 54 jours

« Je suis parvenu à mon objectif : devenir la première personne de l'histoire à traverser le continent Antarctique d'une côte à l'autre, en solo, sans assistance et sans aide », a écrit Colin O'Brady, un ancien triathlète professionnel de 33 ans, sur son compte Instagram. Gravement brûlé en 2008 dans un accident en Thaïlande, les médecins lui avaient dit qu'il ne pourrait plus jamais remarcher normalement. Il a une fois de plus prouvé le contraire.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Un double exploit
Ses skis et sa pulka, un traineau pour transporter ses provisions et son matériel, 180 kg à tirer chaque jour sur la banquise en dessous des 50°C, Colin O' Brady était parti avec le militaire britannique, Louis Rudd, le 3 novembre 2018 du campement de l'Union Glacier. Les deux hommes qui tentaient chacun d'être le premier à accomplir l'exploit ont par la suite chacun fait leur route en solitaire.
Si l'Anglais a dans un premier temps fait la course en tête, c'est finalement l'Américain qui a franchi la ligne d'arrivée en premier. Passé par le pôle Sud le mercredi 12 décembre, Colin O'Brady a fini son périple mercredi 26 décembre sur la barrière de Ross, au bord de l'océan Pacifique. Louis Rudd se trouve à un jour ou deux derrière lui.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Day 18: CALM MIND. At the 10 day Vipassana silent meditation retreats that I go to the instructor often say “Start with a calm and quiet mind.” It’s my mantra when I start the day. There is so much to be anxious, fearful or frustrated about (like the crazy deep snow everywhere right now), but rather than let all of the worries take over, I calm my mind, clip into my harness and begin the day focusing on process rather than outcome. Now imagine it’s you in the photo. You walk up to the harness, put it on, clip into the skis, grab the poles, you feel the weight of the sled behind you and you set off into the white darkness. Where would your mind take you for the next 12 hours? #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Mais l'Américain a réalisé un double exploit. À Noël, il décide de faire les 125 derniers km d'une traite, une idée un peu folle. Mais 32 heures plus tard et sans dormir, le pari est tenu. « Même si les dernières 32 heures ont été certaines des plus exigeantes heures de ma vie, elles ont en toute honnêteté été certains des meilleurs moments que j'aie jamais vécus », a relevé Colin O'Brady.
Le sportif n'en est pas à son premier record. Il est devenu en 2016 le grimpeur le plus rapide des 7 sommets, les plus hauts des 7 continents, en 132 jours. La même année, un autre Anglais avait tenté la traversée de l'Antarctique : Henry Worsley. Mais ce dernier a trouvé la mort lors du périple.
(Avec AFP)