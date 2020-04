Filipinas : presidente Duterte diz que polícia deve matar quem perturbar confinamento

View this post on Instagram

🇵🇭 In a televised address, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned violators of #coronavirus lockdown measures they could be shot for causing trouble. . "It is getting worse. So once again I'm telling you the seriousness of the problem and that you must listen. My orders to the police and military... if there is trouble and there's an occasion that they fight back and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you." . The #Philippines has recorded 96 #covid19 deaths and 2,311 confirmed cases, with infections now being reported in the hundreds every day. . . #Duterte #violence #police #Manila #poverty #protest #health #infection