    Festival de Cannes 2018: tous les films de la sélection officielle

    Par
    media L'affiche de la Sélection officielle du Festival de Cannes 2018. FDC

    Peu de films de femmes cinéastes ? Il y en a trois en compétition. Beaucoup de films africains ? Il y a un réalisateur égyptien, une réalisatrice marocaine et un film sur l'Afrique du Sud en sélection officielle. Donc, tout dépend de votre point de vue. Le Festival de Cannes a dévoilé ce jeudi 12 avril les films en lice pour la Palme d’or 2018. La sélection officielle de la 71e édition (du 8 au 19 mai) inclut aussi la section parallèle Un certain regard et les Séances spéciales. Voici les listes.

    ► Lire aussi : Festival de Cannes 2018: le début de la fin? rfi, 12/4/2018

     

    Compétition officielle

    Film d'ouverture (hors compétition) : Todos los saben (Everybody knows), Asghar Farhadi

    En guerre, Stéphane Brizé

    Dogman, Matteo Garrone

    Le livre d'image, Jean-Luc Godard

    Netemo sametemo, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

    Plaire, aimer et courir vite, Christophe Honoré

    Les filles du soleil, Eva Husson

    Ash is purest, Jia Zhang-Ke

    Shoplifters, Kore-Eda Hirokazu

    Capharnaüm, Nadine Labaki

    Buh-Ning, Lee Chang-Dong

    BlacKKKlansman, Spike Lee

    Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell

    Three Faces, Jafar Panahi

    Zmina Wojna (Cold war), Pawel Pawlikowski

    Lazzaro felice, Alice Rohrwacher

    Yomeddine, A.B Shawky (Egypte)

    Leto, Kirill Serebrennikov

     

    Séances spéciales

    Dix ans en Thaïlande, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul

    The State Against Mandela and the others, Nicolas Champeaux et Gilles Porte

    Le grand cirque mystique, Carlo Diegues

    Les âmes mortes, Wang Bing

    A tous vents, Michel Toesca

    La Traversée, Romain Goupil

    Un homme de parole, Wim Wenders

    Arctic, Joe Penna (Séance de minuit)

    Gongjak, Yoon Jong-Bing (Séance de minuit)
     

    Hors compétition

    Solo, A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard

    Le grand bain, Gilles Lellouche
     

    Un certain regard

    Gräns (Border), Ali Abbasi

    Sofia, Meyem Benm'Barek (Maroc)

    Les chatouilles, Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer

    Long day's journey into night, Bi Gan

    Manta, Nandita Das

    A genoux les gars, Antoine Desrosières

    Girl, Lukas Dhont

    Gueule d'ange, Vanessa Filho

    Euphoria, Valeria Golino

    Rafiki, Wanuri Kahiu

    Mon tissu préféré, Gaya Jiji

    Die stropers, Etienne Kallos

    In my room, Ulrich Köhler

    El angel, Luis Ortega

    The Gentle indifference of the world, Adilkhan Yerzhanov

    Le Festival de Cannes 2018 aura lieu du 8 au 19 mai.

