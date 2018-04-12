Festival de Cannes 2018: tous les films de la sélection officielle

Peu de films de femmes cinéastes ? Il y en a trois en compétition. Beaucoup de films africains ? Il y a un réalisateur égyptien, une réalisatrice marocaine et un film sur l'Afrique du Sud en sélection officielle. Donc, tout dépend de votre point de vue. Le Festival de Cannes a dévoilé ce jeudi 12 avril les films en lice pour la Palme d’or 2018. La sélection officielle de la 71e édition (du 8 au 19 mai) inclut aussi la section parallèle Un certain regard et les Séances spéciales. Voici les listes.

Compétition officielle

Film d'ouverture (hors compétition) : Todos los saben (Everybody knows), Asghar Farhadi

En guerre, Stéphane Brizé

Dogman, Matteo Garrone

Le livre d'image, Jean-Luc Godard

Netemo sametemo, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Plaire, aimer et courir vite, Christophe Honoré

Les filles du soleil, Eva Husson

Ash is purest, Jia Zhang-Ke

Shoplifters, Kore-Eda Hirokazu

Capharnaüm, Nadine Labaki

Buh-Ning, Lee Chang-Dong

BlacKKKlansman, Spike Lee

Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell

Three Faces, Jafar Panahi

Zmina Wojna (Cold war), Pawel Pawlikowski

Lazzaro felice, Alice Rohrwacher

Yomeddine, A.B Shawky (Egypte)

Leto, Kirill Serebrennikov

Séances spéciales

Dix ans en Thaïlande, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul

The State Against Mandela and the others, Nicolas Champeaux et Gilles Porte

Le grand cirque mystique, Carlo Diegues

Les âmes mortes, Wang Bing

A tous vents, Michel Toesca

La Traversée, Romain Goupil

Un homme de parole, Wim Wenders

Arctic, Joe Penna (Séance de minuit)

Gongjak, Yoon Jong-Bing (Séance de minuit)



Hors compétition

Solo, A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard

Le grand bain, Gilles Lellouche



Un certain regard

Gräns (Border), Ali Abbasi

Sofia, Meyem Benm'Barek (Maroc)

Les chatouilles, Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer

Long day's journey into night, Bi Gan

Manta, Nandita Das

A genoux les gars, Antoine Desrosières

Girl, Lukas Dhont

Gueule d'ange, Vanessa Filho

Euphoria, Valeria Golino

Rafiki, Wanuri Kahiu

Mon tissu préféré, Gaya Jiji

Die stropers, Etienne Kallos

In my room, Ulrich Köhler

El angel, Luis Ortega

The Gentle indifference of the world, Adilkhan Yerzhanov

► Le Festival de Cannes 2018 aura lieu du 8 au 19 mai.