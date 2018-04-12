Festival de Cannes 2018: tous les films de la sélection officielle

► Lire aussi : Festival de Cannes 2018: le début de la fin? rfi, 12/4/2018
Compétition officielle
Film d'ouverture (hors compétition) : Todos los saben (Everybody knows), Asghar Farhadi
En guerre, Stéphane Brizé
Dogman, Matteo Garrone
Le livre d'image, Jean-Luc Godard
Netemo sametemo, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Plaire, aimer et courir vite, Christophe Honoré
Les filles du soleil, Eva Husson
Ash is purest, Jia Zhang-Ke
Shoplifters, Kore-Eda Hirokazu
Capharnaüm, Nadine Labaki
Buh-Ning, Lee Chang-Dong
BlacKKKlansman, Spike Lee
Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell
Three Faces, Jafar Panahi
Zmina Wojna (Cold war), Pawel Pawlikowski
Lazzaro felice, Alice Rohrwacher
Yomeddine, A.B Shawky (Egypte)
Leto, Kirill Serebrennikov
Séances spéciales
Dix ans en Thaïlande, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul
The State Against Mandela and the others, Nicolas Champeaux et Gilles Porte
Le grand cirque mystique, Carlo Diegues
Les âmes mortes, Wang Bing
A tous vents, Michel Toesca
La Traversée, Romain Goupil
Un homme de parole, Wim Wenders
Arctic, Joe Penna (Séance de minuit)
Gongjak, Yoon Jong-Bing (Séance de minuit)
Hors compétition
Solo, A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard
Le grand bain, Gilles Lellouche
Un certain regard
Gräns (Border), Ali Abbasi
Sofia, Meyem Benm'Barek (Maroc)
Les chatouilles, Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer
Long day's journey into night, Bi Gan
Manta, Nandita Das
A genoux les gars, Antoine Desrosières
Girl, Lukas Dhont
Gueule d'ange, Vanessa Filho
Euphoria, Valeria Golino
Rafiki, Wanuri Kahiu
Mon tissu préféré, Gaya Jiji
Die stropers, Etienne Kallos
In my room, Ulrich Köhler
El angel, Luis Ortega
The Gentle indifference of the world, Adilkhan Yerzhanov