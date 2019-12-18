Lebanon

Correspondent's call: Leila Molana-Allen on Lebanon's now violent anti-goverment protest

RFI Correspondent's Call RFI

Text by: Leila Molana-Allen

Since the weekend, Lebanon's anti-government protest movement, which has been largely peaceful since it began two months ago, has seen a major escalation in violence. Protesters have repeatedly clashed with riot police and sectarian supporters in Beirut and across the country, leaving hundreds injured.Correspondent Leila Molana-Allen was at those protests and has more on how the mood has changed.