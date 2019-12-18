Skip to main content
#December strikes
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
Lebanon

Correspondent's call: Leila Molana-Allen on Lebanon's now violent anti-goverment protest

Issued on:

RFI Correspondent's Call
RFI Correspondent's Call RFI
Text by: Leila Molana-Allen

Since the weekend, Lebanon's anti-government protest movement, which has been largely peaceful since it began two months ago, has seen a major escalation in violence. Protesters have repeatedly clashed with riot police and sectarian supporters in Beirut and across the country, leaving hundreds injured.Correspondent Leila Molana-Allen was at those protests and has more on how the mood has changed.

Advertising

18-12-19 Correspondent's call: Leila Molana-Allen violent anti-goverment protest

 

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15 CET, 18 December 2019*

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.