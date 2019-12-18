Correspondent's call: Leila Molana-Allen on Lebanon's now violent anti-goverment protest
Since the weekend, Lebanon's anti-government protest movement, which has been largely peaceful since it began two months ago, has seen a major escalation in violence. Protesters have repeatedly clashed with riot police and sectarian supporters in Beirut and across the country, leaving hundreds injured.Correspondent Leila Molana-Allen was at those protests and has more on how the mood has changed.
*Broadcast on Paris Live 15 CET, 18 December 2019*
