Sudan success tops Africa headlines for 2019

Women head protests in Khartoum, Sudan, on 30 June, 2019. RFI

Text by: RFI

It was an extremely eventful year for the African continent in 2019, with major victories for those fighting against autocratic rule in both Sudan and Algeria, while Tunisia marked two major deaths of leaders and its first election since the revolution.RFI takes a look back at these stories and the highlights of 2019.