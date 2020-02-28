Biya's party maintains grip on parliament as Cameroon election results announced

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Cameroon President Paul Biya at the Elysee Palace in Paris on 11 November 2019.

The ruling party in Cameroon has secured a landslide victory in the country’s parliamentary elections, according to results announced by the constitutional council on Friday. President Paul Biya’s People’s Democratic Movement party (RDPC) took 139 out of 167 declared seats in the controversial 9 February polls.

Turnout was nearly 46 per cent, according to Clement Atangana, the constitutional council’s president. RDPC's share of seats fell from 148 in the outgoing parliament.

Elections did not take place in 13 seats covering the Anglophone regions and are expected to be held at a later date.

The Social Democratic Front party, who were the country’s largest opposition party during the 2013 polls, saw their number of seats fall from 18 to just five.

The elections were overshadowed by the crisis in the north west and south west of the country where Anglophone separatists have declared independence.

Cameroon’s 87-year-old Biya has ruled the country for more than 37 years.

