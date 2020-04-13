Africa and Covid-19: AU looks for Covid-19 aid while Namibians help less fortunate

CoFeedNam was created by Namibians to help the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic

The African Union announced on Monday that it has appointed a number of special envoys, including former banking head Tidjane Thiam in an effort to solicit rapid and concrete international support in an effort to deal with the economic impact of Covid-19 on the African continent.

“These institutions need to support African economies that are facing serious economic challenges with a comprehensive stimulus package for Africa, including deferred debt and interest payments,” said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, referring to the G20, the European Union and other financial institutions.

Ivorian banker Thiam left Credit Suisse earlier this year after allegations that a former colleague was under surveillance.

Others on the team include former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former South African Finance Minister Trevor Manuel, and Donald Kaberuka, ex-president and chairman of the African Development Bank.

A number of African dignitaries, including Thiam have called for debt payments to private creditors to be frozen during the Covid-19 pandemic. The continent has suffered a number of economic setbacks, including very low oil prices.

Namibians help each other

It started with a tweet.

In Namibia, journalist Gwen Lister asked late last month on Twitter if people had ideas on managing a food and necessities drive for those in need.

“The idea is that this is a citizen-driven project to complement government efforts to assist the needy over the period of this pandemic,” she says.

After receiving a positive response, CoFeed (a play on Covid) Nam was launched on Saturday, its founding members including Lister, George Kambala, a land rights activist, Linda Baumann a women’s rights and transgender activist, as well as a number of dedicated Namibians.

“We’ve already received a number of big donations,” says Lister via email, adding that a food collection drive will start in her Windhoek neighbourhood on Wednesday. Neighbourhood watch patrols are also assisting with the collection of non-perishable foodstuffs, cleaning products, and toiletries for those in quarantine.

“Over 40 per cent of Namibians are unemployed and these are hard times with our economy basically at a standstill during the lockdown and state of emergency which has been declared to combat the pandemic,” says Lister.

“Our infection rates are fairly low - about 16 at present with no deaths - but we don’t do much testing so we don’t know to what real extent the pandemic is happening in our communities, especially marginalised groups where poverty is a real problem.”

CoFeedNam has already received a number of small donations, but the big work is starting soon, all run by volunteers. They meet on a video call application every night after working their day jobs in an effort to get this initiative off the ground.

The group is not accepting financial donations, only actual goods that are listed. They are asking those who need help to fill out a survey to ensure those in need are best served.

A shout-out to all Windhoek West residents on this App. Wednesday 15 April from 9.30 in collaboration w Neighbourhood Watch, we’ll collect donations. Put outside yr front gate or wait for our volunteers to pass. This is a pilot project, so pls give generously. See list below: pic.twitter.com/QOzAN1bOSz — CoFeed Namibia (@CoFeedNam) April 13, 2020

“If it works in our central Khomas region, we are hoping more of the 14 regions of Namibia will follow suit and set up CoFeed committees in their areas,” says Lister.

No cases in Lesotho and Comoros

Although one of two African countries who have not recorded a single case of Covid-19, Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane announced on Monday that the government is implementing a raft of measures for students, small business owners and street sellers in an effort to help the population.

Thabane has asked landlords to put a freeze on rent payment for three months, he will be giving aid to factory workers, assisting street vendors in paying for goods, has set aside funds for intensive food production, and is giving aid to the most vulnerable, including people 65 and older.

The east African island country of Comoros is the only other country with no recorded cases of Covid-19.

More stringent measures for Sudan

Over the weekend, Liberia and Sierra Leone put in partial lockdown measures.

A 14-day lockdown restricting movement of non-essential goods and services went into effect in Sierra Leone on Saturday.

Liberia has created a different sort of partial lockdown—four states, including the capital, Monrovia, are under a total lockdown, while the other 11 Liberian states are restricting movement, but residents are allowed to move within their own community.

While Uganda has imposed stringent vehicle measures during its lockdown, Sudan has followed suit on Sunday, banning all passenger transportation between cities.

African ambassador ire against alleged Chinese discrimination

African ambassadors to China have written a letter to Chinese authorities after a number of reports have emerged that African nationals in Guangzhou were being ejected from their apartments and repeatedly tested for Covid-19.

This “stigmatisation and discrimination” has given rise to the false idea that the virus was spread by Africans.

“The Group of African Ambassadors in Beijing immediately demands the cessation of forceful testing, quarantine and other inhuman treatments meted out to Africans,” according to the letter.

The Chinese foreign ministry released a response on Sunday.

“The Guangdong authorities attach great importance to some African countries’ concerns and are working promptly to improve their working method,” said spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Africa cases behind curve, but spike to come

While the Covid-19 pandemic has attacked China, Iran, Europe and the United States with a brutal force, infecting more than 1.6 million globally, health experts warned that the African continent would soon follow with high numbers of infected.

Although it has touched 52 out of 54 African countries with a steady rise in cases, the numbers are not what was initially predicted. The spike is coming, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"During the last four days we can see that the numbers have already doubled," said WHO’s Africa Emergency Response Programme Manager Michael Yao.

"If the trend continues... some countries may face a huge peak very soon," added.

Another worry is that the coronavirus could spread rapidly outside the urban centres.

