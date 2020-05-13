Senegal's Macky Sall gives green light for return of coronavirus victims

This hand out photo taken and distributed by Présidence Sénégal on May 11, 2020 shows Senegalese President Macky Sall announcing a softening of state emergency measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus during an address to the nation from the Presidential Palace in Dakar.

Senegalese President Macky Sall has lifted a ban on repatriating the bodies of citizens living abroad who died from Covid-19. Relatives of the victims have welcomed the announcement.

"Families in Senegal can finally mourn," says Sada Ly, a representative of the Senegalese diaspora in France.

This decision means "their loved ones will be able to rest in peace in the land of their ancestors," he told RFI.

A group of families with dead relatives abroad have been petitioning the government since April to overturn its ban on repatriating coronavirus victims.

Dakar had said the ban was necessary to stem the spread of the virus, however family members argued it violated their fundamental right to bury their dead in Senegal.

In the end, President Macky Sall decided they had a point.

Ainsi, tenant compte de la forte demande de rapatriements de corps de nos compatriotes décédés du COVID19 à l’étranger, et sur la base d’avis motivés que nous avons recueillis en ce qui concerne les conditions sanitaires, il sera désormais possible de procéder à ces rapatriements — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) May 11, 2020

"Given the strong demand to repatriate the bodies of our compatriots who have died of Covid-19 abroad, and based on expert advice regarding the sanitary conditions, it will now be possible to carry out these repatriations," Sall wrote on Twitter Monday.

Family members have said that about 80 Senegalese nationals have died from Covid-19 overseas, including around 50 in France alone.

Returning bodies home

Now that they have the green light, families of coronavirus victims in France can apply for a laissez-passer or certificate to transport the body of their relative back to the Muslim-majority West African country.

"We have signed a contract with several funeral directors who will be in charge of implementing the appropriate hygiene measures," explains Senegalese diaspora representative Sada Ly.

"They will let us know when it is possible to hold a memorial service and so small groups can gather to pay their respects. Afterwards, the undertakers will transport the coffin to the airport."

Steep costs

Asked whether current travel restrictions would negatively impact the process of repatriation, Ly said the answer was negative.

"While there are no commercial flights between France and Senegal, cargo planes are still operating. All that is required is a laissez-passer, the rest is simple."

Relatives of coronavirus victims have spoken of the difficulty of mourning without a burial, and keeping up payments to store the bodies of their loved ones.

The cost of keeping bodies at the morgue is around 50 euros per day and many families have been paying this sum for several weeks.

A network of families has urged the Senegalese government to cover some of the repatriation costs.

