Madagascar announces its first Covid-19 death

On the streets of Antananarivo in Madagascar, people are wearing masks due to Covid-19 that has hit the island.

A 57-year old man who had underlying health issues was the first to die of Covid-19 in Madagascar, nearly two months after the first case hit the eastern African island nation, according to a Malagasy health task force spokesperson.

"It is with great sadness that we have to share with all our compatriots, that there is an individual, aged 57, who died from Covid-19," said Hanta Vololontiana on public television.

The man, who was a hospital car park attendant in the eastern town of Toamasina, had underlying health issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure, said Volontiana.

Madagascar currently has 304 coronavirus cases.

President Andry Rajoelina has been claiming that he has a herbal remedy to cure people who have been infected with the virus. The tonic, called Covid-Organics, is made from the Artemisia plant and other herbs found in Madagascar.

The World Health Organization has warned that the drink has not been tested to see if it is effective.

