Africa's biggest stars join mega concert to reshape continent after Covid

Angelique Kidjo and Youssou N'Dour are among the big names joining the Worldwide Afro Network's Wan Show 2.0 on 25 May.

Angelique Kidjo and Youssou N’Dour are among a star-studded line-up of African talent joining a virtual mega concert Monday night on Africa International Day to raise awareness of Covid-19 across the continent and build momentum for a collective response.

Broadcast online by the Worldwide Afro Network (Wan) and RFI, the “WAN Show 2.0” brings together more than a hundred musicians from Africa and the diaspora for a two-hour showcase that will be aired live online and on more than 200 television channels across Africa.

Taking place on Africa International Day, the concert is the conclusion of a larger event staged live on social networks (via the hashtags #IAmWan and #JeSuisWan) that will include debates and conversations on how to reshape Africa post-crisis.

Senegalese singer-songwriter Youssou N’Dour told French daily Le Monde the event would send a message about the need for increased vigilance in stemming the spread of the virus, while also raising awareness of the health, social and economic consequences of the outbreak.

“This pandemic must lead us to reflect, to refocus on real values,” he said. “We must harmonise our actions to fight the pandemic…but also to look at what happens next.”

Other artists on the line-up include, Malian Afro-pop artist Salif Keita, Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo, Mali’s “Songbird of Wassoulou” Oumou Sangaré, Congolese artist Fally Ipupa, Nigeria’s Wizkid, Senegal’s Baaba Maal, and singer Jocelyne Beroard from Martinique.

The concert will be aired live and free of charge from 9pm CET, with the technical support from the African Union of Broadcasting and Thomson Broadcast.

