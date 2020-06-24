Ghana’s Akufo-Addo apologises over demolished building at Nigerian embassy in Accra

File photo of Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, who has apologized to his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, for the demolition of a building on embassy property in Accra, Ghana's capital.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo apologized to his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in reference to the illegal building demolition on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, according to a statement

Advertising Read more

The two West African leaders spoke by telephone, according to Nigerian presidential spokesman Garba Shehu. Akufo-Addo assured Buhari that a full investigation would be made in to the incident.

Shehu added that a number of suspects had been arrested.

According to local media, a number of people entered the residence of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana with a bulldozer and razed a structure that was nearly completed. It was to be housing for either staff and visitors.

Online Ghanaian news site GhanaWeb said it had interviewed Nii Odoi Kwao II, the head of the Nii Odei Kwao family and a member of the Osu Stool, a traditional council. He said that the land the Nigerian High Commission built on land that actually belonged to the Osu Stool.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Head of the Nii Odei Kwao family and a member of the Osu Stool, Nii Odoi Kwao II reiterated that the said land belongs to the Osu Stool and not the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana.

“Nii Odei who declined to speak on the matter of the demolition carried out by unidentified persons extensively said, the incident is a sad one which the Osu Council is not happy about,” according to GhanaWeb.

The leader said that the Osu Stool will be meeting to discuss this matter and the pending litigation over the land. He added that the traditional council did not intend to make a diplomatic row over the issue.

Nigeria had lodged a complaint after the incident.

On Tuesday, a number of videos were posted on social media of some 30 Nigerian nationals in Accra protesting in front of the building.

In Nigeria, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila spoke out on behalf of the House, calling for retaliatory measures for those who do not respect diplomatic rights and privileges of Nigeria and its citizens in foreign lands.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe