Skip to main content
#Covid-19 Recovery
#French local elections
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
BURUNDI

Burundi's slimmed-down cabinet dominated by ex-regime hardliners

Issued on: Modified:

Evariste Ndayishimiye has been regarded as more tolerant and open than his predecessor and is not considered to be a regime hardliner.
Evariste Ndayishimiye has been regarded as more tolerant and open than his predecessor and is not considered to be a regime hardliner. AFP/File
Text by: Michael Fitzpatrick

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye has unveiled a slimmed-down cabinet of only 15 ministers, dominated by former regime hardliners such as the head of the feared intelligence service. 

Advertising

Ndayishimiye took office earlier this month after the sudden death of veteran leader Pierre Nkurunziza. Many Burundians had hoped for a new era after years of rights abuses, repression and violence.

However Ndayishimiye, an army general handpicked by the ruling party to succeed Nkurunziza, has placed some of the regime's most controversial characters in his government, in the cabinet announced on Sunday.

According to an announcement on national television, Gervais Ndirakobuca, head of the feared national intelligence services, was named interior minister.

Ndirakobuca was sanctioned in 2015 by the US for "silencing those opposed" to Nkurunziza's third term bid. He is also under sanctions from France and the European Union.

Burundi's ambassador to the United Nations, Albert Shingiro, has been appointed foreign minister.

 

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.