French couple killed in Haiti were about to adopt

Haitian National Police (PNH) officers in front of immigration building during an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, 28 October 2019

A French couple were shot dead in Haiti as they arrived to meet a child they were going to adopt, according to the French Embassy in Port-au-Prince.

The two French citizens were killed at the weekend shortly after flying into the capital to adopt a child, diplomatic and other sources told AFP on Monday.

The couple were from the Ardeche region of southeastern France.

A spokeswoman for the Ardeche department confirmed to AFP that the couple, from the town of Saint-Martin-d'Ardeche, had been given a green light last year to adopt their first child.

According to the adoption agency in charge of their file for the last three years, the woman, aged 41 and her husband, 44, did not have any children.

They were killed on their way from the airport to a hostel, and they had not yet had the chance to meet the child they were going to adopt.

The exact circumstances of their deaths remains unclear, although one source said they were killed in an armed robbery that turned deadly.

Country facing massive upheaval

The situation in Haiti has deteriorated in the past two months.

According to UN figures, at least 42 people have been killed and dozens injured during anti-government protests since mid-September.

Triggered by fuel shortages, the protests have turned violent and morphed into a broader campaign against President Jovenel Moise.

The French foreign ministry recommends visitors "postpone their trip to Haiti until further notice."

"Demonstrations, accompanied by blockades on the main roads and violent acts (rock throwing, shots...) are very frequent.

Violent groups are active and fueling a climate of insecurity," the foreign ministry warned last month.

(with AFP)