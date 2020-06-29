Skip to main content
PAKISTAN ATTACK

Six killed in grenade, gun attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

The scene outside the Pakistan stock exchange during the 29 June 2020 attack.
REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Text by: Michael Fitzpatrick

Gunmen have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. Police say the attackers pulled up in a car outside the trading floor and hurled a grenade at the building before opening fire. Official sources initially reported that four attackers had been killed. The death toll has since risen to six. 

At least six people were killed when gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday.

At least one policeman was among the dead after the assailants opened fire and hurled a grenade at the trading floor, officials said.

Four security guards, a policeman and a bystander were killed in the ensuing melee, according to a statement from the Karachi police.

Security forces shot dead four of the gunmen, police added.

"Police have recovered modern automatic weapons and explosive materials from the terrorists," the statement said.

(We'll have more details as they become available)

 

