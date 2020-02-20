Air France announces 2019 profits crash

Turbulent times ahead. Air France announces a big drop in profits, warns of worse to come.

French-Dutch airline Air France-KLM has unveiled lower profits for 2019. The company has also warned that the coronavirus epidemic will have a major impact on earnings in 2020.

For 2019, Air France-KLM has announced a 31 percent drop in net profit to 290 million euros, on the back of a falloff in freight and rising fuel bills.

"Assuming a progressive resumption of operations from April, the estimated impact of Covid-19 on operating income is for a 150 to 200 million euros hit between February and April," the group said in a statement.

The spread of the coronavirus since the turn of the year has forced major carriers including British Airways, Air Canada, Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, American Airlines, United Airlines, Qantas, American Airlines and Delta to suspend thousands of flights to China.

The outbreak could mean an overall $4-5 billion drop in worldwide airline revenue, the International Civil Aviation Organization stated last week.

Operating results drop by one-fifth

Air France-KLM, which said its operating result dropped 19 percent to 1.14 billion euros, had announced on 6 February that it would progressively resume daily flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing from 16 March.

The group said Thursday it targeted a "return to normal schedule" from 29 March, including onward flights to the virus epicentre of Wuhan.

The tourist sector as a whole is reeling from the effect of the virus with dozens of Chinese cities in quarantine lockdown and tour operators shelving China trips for the time being.

Air France-KLM indicated that the virus would not affect the strategic five-year plan of director general Ben Smith which includes lifting the medium-term operating margin to 7-8 percent from 5 percent in 2018.

