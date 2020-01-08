Reggae singer Clinton Fearon marks 50 years of career with 'purpose' [Video]

Clinton Fearon launched his solo career in 1994, after 18 years singing in the legendary reggae band "Gladiators". He is releasing his 12th album, History Say, which showcases music from the African continent.

History Say is the first album where Clinton Fearon collaborates with other artists, such as Mike Love, Sherine Fearon or Alpha Blondy.

His album carries a strong message that focuses on generosity and humanity.

"One way to do that is to do what we love and love what we do.We feel a sense of purpose," he told RFI's Session Lab.

Clinton Fearon explains how his songs are committed to peace and his links with France, as well as his collaboration with Côte d’Ivoire singer Alpha Blondy on the title Together Again.

Watch the video

Session Lab is recorded in 3D Audio.