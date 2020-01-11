Paris mayor and David Bowie fan to name street after the music icon

A Paris street will soon be named after British rock star David Bowie who died four years ago on 10 January, 2016.

"There will soon be a Rue David Bowie in the 13th arrondissement of Paris," Jerome Coumet, mayor of the district told French news agency AFP.

The socialist mayor, a professed fan of Bowie, said a new road near the major Austerlitz station in the southeast of the French capital would bear the name off the music megastar.

"The naming must be approved by the Paris council in February, something which Coumet said would normally happen without problems.

Bowie who created such enduring hits as Heroes and Space Oddity, "had a strong link with the city of lights", he added.

Bowie would have turned 73 on Wednesday.