Aurus: electro-tribal polyphonic performer

RFI's SessionLab met Aurus, aka Bastien Picot, a globe-trotting performer from the French island of Reunion.

The 26-year-old performer already had a career as an outstanding backing singer, working with Stevie Wonder, Fred Wesley and Charles Aznavour, but also began singing in his own right several years ago.

In 2015, along with Sophie Fustec, Florent Matéo and Anthony Winzenrieth, he formed the electro-tribal group 3SomeSisters.

Aurus will shortly launch his latest EP, from which a second track, The Abettors, a duo with Franco-Cameroonian singer Sandra Nkaké, has just been released.

The lyrics of The Abettors examine our relationships with the animal world, as witnesses, actors and victims of the sixth global extinction.

SessionLab was recorded in 3D Audio by RFI Labo.

