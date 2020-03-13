Ireland: a snapshot of Traveller life in Galway

German photographer Tamara Eckhardt will show her first photo series, "The Children of Carrowbrowne" at Circulations, the 10th Festival of Young European Photography, which opens on 14 March in Paris.

The Traveller community is the largest minority in Ireland. "They are often ostracised because of their nomadic way of life and because of their culture," says photographer Tamara Eckhardt, speaking to RFI.

The Carrowbrowne Halting Site is located in the suburbs of the western city of Galway. It is home to eight Traveller families.

Tamara Eckhardt followed the daily life of the children of a Traveller family at the site.

The Children of Carrowbrowne Tamara Eckhardt

The exhibition is scheduled to run until 10 May at the 104 in Paris – depending on restrictions linked to the coronavirus outbreak!

