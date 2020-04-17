Sudan protest picture wins World Press Photo prize

A young man is reciting protest poetry while demonstrators chant slogans calling for civilian rule, during a blackout in Khartoum, Sudan, on 19 June 2019.

Yasuyoshi Chiba, a photographer with the Paris-based Agence France Presse news agency, has won the World Press Photo 2020 Award for a picture taken during the uprising in Sudan last year.

Yasuyoshi Chiba's image "shows the power of youth, it shows the power of art. It shows hope," according to Tanvi Mishra, one of the judges on this year's World Press Photo Award.

Taken on 19 June last year in Khartoum, Chiba's photograph shows a group of residents in the Sudanese capital chanting slogans while one man recites protest poetry.

"This moment was the only peaceful group protest I encountered during my stay and I felt touched by the undefeated solidarity of their revolution," Chiba told Agence France Presse.

The picture "showed that the people still had this passion inside and I felt part of it. I saw how the strong will of the people was there and that it could not be put out by violence," the 48-year-old Japanese photojournalist added.

Protests continued in the aftermath of the overthrow of long-time president Omar al-Bashir in April last year. A military government then took power but citizens demanded a return to civilian rule, with a power-sharing agreement finally being reached in August 2019.

Romain Laurendeau, a French photographer, won the World Press Photo Story Award for his monochrome portrayal of the situation facing Algeria's frustrated youth.

(with AFP)

