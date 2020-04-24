Through the lockdown lens: the streets of Paris like never before
Issued on: 2020-04-24
For street photographer Jean-Baptiste Pellerin, life under Covid-19 lockdown has provided an opportunity to capture the atmosphere of the French capital like never before. And Parisians, of course, are always keen to show off their style.
► Watch the video (in French) to know more about photographer Jean-Baptiste Pellerin:
EM video Jean-Baptiste Pellerin CulturePrime French
► Follow him on Instagram
