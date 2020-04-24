Slideshow

Through the lockdown lens: the streets of Paris like never before

Elegance (Rue Joubert / Avenue de Wagram). Protect yourself, mais oui – but in style! Jean-Baptiste Pellerin

Text by: RFI Follow

For street photographer Jean-Baptiste Pellerin, life under Covid-19 lockdown has provided an opportunity to capture the atmosphere of the French capital like never before. And Parisians, of course, are always keen to show off their style.