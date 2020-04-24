Skip to main content
#Coronavirus
Through the lockdown lens: the streets of Paris like never before

Elegance (Rue Joubert / Avenue de Wagram). Protect yourself, mais oui – but in style!
Elegance (Rue Joubert / Avenue de Wagram). Protect yourself, mais oui – but in style! Jean-Baptiste Pellerin
For street photographer Jean-Baptiste Pellerin, life under Covid-19 lockdown has provided an opportunity to capture the atmosphere of the French capital like never before. And Parisians, of course, are always keen to show off their style.

"Whose street is it?" Messieurs Desvergne and Morimoto, regulars around Avenue Daumesnil / Avenue de l’Opéra.
"Whose street is it?" Messieurs Desvergne and Morimoto, regulars around Avenue Daumesnil / Avenue de l’Opéra. Jean-Baptiste Pellerin
The trip across Paris (Rue de Rivoli).
The trip across Paris (Rue de Rivoli). Jean-Baptiste Pellerin
Delivery men: the other 'heroes' of the coronavirus crisis. New Westerns (Île Saint-Louis), delivering pizza, flowers, books, chocolates...
Delivery men: the other 'heroes' of the coronavirus crisis. New Westerns (Île Saint-Louis), delivering pizza, flowers, books, chocolates... Jean-Baptiste Pellerin
8PM, rue Lepic / rue Nollet, the neighbourhood reconnects with the evening applause to thank health workers.
8PM, rue Lepic / rue Nollet, the neighbourhood reconnects with the evening applause to thank health workers. Jean-Baptiste Pellerin
The Knight Templar (Rue de Rivoli). With his 17 kg chain armor, David is ready to take on the virus.
The Knight Templar (Rue de Rivoli). With his 17 kg chain armor, David is ready to take on the virus. Jean-Baptiste Pellerin
Timeless Paris (Rue des Anglais).
Timeless Paris (Rue des Anglais). Jean-Baptiste Pellerin
DIY (Rue Eugène Varlin / Rue de l’Arbalète). While waiting for masks, we make do with what we've got.
DIY (Rue Eugène Varlin / Rue de l’Arbalète). While waiting for masks, we make do with what we've got. Jean-Baptiste Pellerin
Keeping Paris pristine during lockdown (Rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine).
Keeping Paris pristine during lockdown (Rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine). Jean-Baptiste Pellerin
One-way (Rue Réaumur). Against the traffic into the sunset.
One-way (Rue Réaumur). Against the traffic into the sunset. Jean-Baptiste Pellerin

 

► Watch the video (in French) to know more about photographer Jean-Baptiste Pellerin:

EM video Jean-Baptiste Pellerin CulturePrime French

► Follow him on Instagram

