Death of Irfan Khan, beloved Indian actor with wide reaching appeal

Irfan Khan, a veteran of nearly 80 films from Bollywood to Hollywood, has died at the age of 53. He went from character acting in Hindi cinema and soap operas, to international success stories such as Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World.

Irfan Khan had been suffering from a rare form of cancer since 2018, and was taken to hospital in Mumbai earlier this week, to treat a colon infection.

"Irfan was a strong soul," wrote his agent in a statement, "someone who fought until the end and who always inspired those around him."

Born Sahabzada Irfan Ali Khan on 7 January, 1967 in the Rajasthan village of Tonk, he grew up in a Muslim family, wanting to be an actor from an early age.

In 1984, Khan applied for a scholarship to the National School of Drama in Delhi. He met his future wife there, Sutapa Sikdar and they later had two children.

Throughout the 80s and 90s, he starred in countless soap operas, and played various roles in Bollywood cinema. He was not known for his looks or brawn, but he earned a certain respect.

Breakthrough film

His breakthrough came in the award-winning British-Indian film The Warrior (2001), shot in the high Himalayas and the deserts of Rajasthan.

From then on, Khan's appeal grew, and he went on to make all sorts of films with acclaimed directors.

Director Mira Nair, who had spotted his talent at drama school but cut him from Salaam Bombay! ended up directing him in The Namesake in 2006 and New York, I Love You in 2010.

Michael Winterbottom cast him as a Pakistani police captain in A Mighty Heart, and Wes Anderson wrote a small role for him in The Darjeeling Limited.

Rough cop in Slumdog Millionaire

In 2008, he teamed up with Danny Boyle for the critically acclaimed Slumdog Millionaire. Khan played the police inspector who beats Dev Patel's character, Jamal.

Other roles came in American blockbusters such as a scientist in The Amazing Spiderman and the billionaire owner of Jurassic World.

A film which had a huge successful here in France was Ritesh Batra's The Lunch Box in 2013, an unexpected love story told through messages left in the local 'Dabba' lunch delivery system.

Cannes film festival

It was featured at the Cannes film festival during the Critic’s Week, where only first and second feature films are selected.

"Film must have emotion, and this was role was very sweet and unique. I didn't get a chance to do love stories in my life so this was a good opportunity," he told RFI's Rosslyn Hyams.

His most recent work can be seen in the film Angrezi Medium which was released on 13 March 2020.

