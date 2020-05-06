Macron announces plan to save French culture from grip of Covid-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has put forward a plan to keep the cultural sector alive through the coronavirus crisis. After a two-hour video conference with diverse members of the artistic community, he announced several measures, including an extention to special unemployment benefits until 2021.

Advertising Read more

The president, accompanied by the minsters of culture, finance and labour, discussed a number of issues in various fields such as literature, dance, cinema, theatre, music and art.

Macron's key announcement that unemployment benefits for the entertainment sector would be extended until August 2021 applies to performers and technicians with short-term contracts, known as "intermittents du spectacle", who need to clock up a certain number of hours to be eligible for financial aid.

Since lockdown went into effect on 17 March, theatres, cinemas, entertainment venues and concert halls have been closed, while all summer festivals and events have been cancelled.

How 1.3 million members of the vibrant and diverse sector would make enough to survive was one of the main concerns outlined in a letter to the president by a group of artists headed by actors Catherine Deneuve, Jean Dujardin, and Omar Sy.

In terms of financial aid, Macron announced funds to reimburse shows and cancelled filming, as well as support for festivals and small businesses.

Fifty million euros is to be set aside for the music industry.

Reinvent cultural models

Macron said the government would commission a large number of projects involving young creators under the age of 30.

"We will have to invent new forms of entertainment for the public, a mix of common sense and innovation," he said.

Artists have also been encouraged to provide cultural and educational activities for young children.

"Let's use this period to revolutionise the way culture and art is accessed," said the president.

"We need to make this summer about learning and culture. Nothing is stopping us from reinventing something new in smaller formats, with little or no public."

Another issue on the agenda was how to maintain cultural activities while taking into consideration the health and hygiene restrictions as the France prepares to lift lockdown measures.

"On 11 May, museums, art galleries, book shops should be able to re-open, as well as theatres, so that people can rehearse – while respecting social distancing," declared Macron.

Digital content at an advantage

These are encouraging signs, according to Malika Seguineau, director of Prodiss, a national union representing musical and variety shows, speaking to RFI.

"What we need now are more discussions that go into detail. We want to flesh out these proposals, so that they work," she said.

Reacting to the new models of making culture available, she said more thought was needed, as digital platforms have more advantages over physical venues, where social distancing would impact greatly on audience numbers.

She also said while it was good to financially support artists, the small businesses that employ them would also need to be supported, and Macron's announcements did not give enough information on this level.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe