Madonna says she caught coronavirus on tour in Paris

Singer Madonna says she fell sick with the flu at the end of her Paris tour in February, as did other members of her team. She announced this week that she had tested positive for covid-19, just after donating a million dollars towards finding a vaccine.

The American pop icon told fans on her Instagram feed on Wednesday that she carried out blood tests to see if she had contracted Covid-19.

Seven weeks ago, several of the star's concerts at the Grand Rex venue in Paris were cancelled, the official reason being a knee problem.

"We all thought we had a very bad flu," she said, referring to the period at the end of February.

"Thank god, we are all well and healthy now," she wrote, referring to members of her entourage who also fell sick at that time.

On Monday, Madonna put forward 1.1 million dollars towards finding a vaccine for Covid-19, at an international donor conference in Brussels, during which world leaders pledged nearly 8 billion dollars.

Madonna is just one of the many celebrities and public figures around the world who have shared their experience with coronavirus.

Many of the stars posted messages on social media encouraging their followers to respect confinement measures and stay isolated if they had doubts about symptoms.

Some went on to explain how they were helping the fight against the virus, either through donating money or plasma for transfusions.

Many musicians and performers have taken their art online, for charity concerts and live shows from their living rooms.

Just a handful of public figures who say they contracted the virus :

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson,

British actor Idris Elba,

Britain's Prince Charles,

pop singer Pink,

singer Marianne Faithfull

opera singer Placido Domingo

Monaco's Prince Albert II

French actress Olga Kurylenko

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson,

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier

