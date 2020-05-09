Paris museums target mid-June return for visitors after Covid-19 lockdown

The «Back Side-Dos à la mode» at the Musée Bourdelle, in Paris, 5 July - 17 November 2019.

Culture chiefs in Paris have announced dates for re-opening several museums that were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The service running the museums on behalf of the Paris town hall said visitors could return from mid-June as long as the anointed venues followed strict regulations on health and hygiene.

The Bordelle Museum is projected to re-open on 16 June, along with Musée de la Vie Romantique, the Liberation Museum, and the Maison Balzac.

The exhibitions that had been underway when the lockdown was imposed will be continued or extended.

Museum bosses also hope to open the Cernuschi Asian arts museum as well as the La force du dessin – Chefs-d'œuvre de la collection Prat at the Petit Palais.

The modern art museum and the Cognacq-Jay museum will open later in July.

The archeological crypt at Notre-Dame is due to host a new exhibition after the re-opening of the courtyard in front of the cathedral, which has been closed for lead cleaning following the fire which ravaged the church in April 2019.

