French cinemas, casinos set for post-Covid reopening, sports fans to wait

France will begin to shake off its coronavirus blues on Monday with reopening of cinemas and casinos. Practising collective sports will also be allowed but football fans will have to wait until 11 July to savour their first live matches.

Advertising Read more

Having rushed back to the terraces of cafés and restaurants earlier this month, millions of French film buffs are eagerly awaiting cinemas to reopen on Monday.

Some theatres will start screenings on the stroke of midnight Sunday to celebrate the return of the big screen.

France is one of the most cinephile countries in the world: according to a recent poll 18.7 million people – almost a third of the population – plan to see a film in the next month.

During France’s tight lockdown, drive-ins made a comeback.

The hashtag #oniratousaucinema (we'll all go to the cinema) is doing well on social media.

In anticipation of lifting the curtain on France's 6,000 silver screens – the highest number in Europe – Thierry Frémeaux and the Institut Lumière were some of the many film professionals to compile snippets of film favourites.

QUE C’EST BEAU 😍 !



A l’occasion de la réouverture des salles obscures et des 125 ans du cinéma, voici un magnifique petit film à l’initiative de Thierry Frémaux et de l’équipe de l’Institut Lumière. #OnIraTousAuCinéma pic.twitter.com/a5LJ2THNXN — Mehdi Omaïs (@MehdiOmais) June 16, 2020

“I only have one word – finally!” Emmanuel Delesse, one of the directors of cinema chain UGC, told AFP as he prepared to reopen the near 400 theatres belonging to the group.

He said cinemagoers will have to wear masks as they queue for tickets and in the corridors.

According to health guidelines laid down by the French Cinema Federation (FNCF) the wearing of masks is strongly recommended but not obligatory.

French authorities insist however that screening rooms can never be more than half full with a free seat either side of each filmgoer.

Shortage of new films

With French as well as Hollywood producers delaying the release of some of their biggest films, there may be little new fare to see.

Film fans will have to content themselves with movies like “De Gaulle”, a topical biopic of France’s wartime leader, whose release was interrupted by the lockdown.

There are however a handful of likely Hollywood blockbusters looming on the horizon for July, led by Christopher Nolan’s thriller “Tenet”, about a spy who must stop World War III breaking out, and Disney’s Chinese historical action epic, “Mulan”.

The return of football

Stadiums and racetracks will reopen on 11 July, subject to a limit of 5,000 people, the French government announced on Saturday.

The limit applies to "big events, stadiums and concert halls", the government said, although the numbers may be raised later in the summer.

"A review of the national epidemiological situation will be carried out in mid-July to decide if it is possible to relax (the rules) in the second half of August," it added in a statement.

Although football's Ligue 1 and 2 and rugby's Top 14 league decided to end their seasons in April after they were halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government's decision means a crowd should be able to attend football's French Cup and League Cup finals.

A date has not been sent for either match but they are expected to be played at the end of July.

Nearly 30,000 people have died from virus-related conditions in France, but hospital admissions are constantly falling and the national lockdown was lifted in May.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe