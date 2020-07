Hacaaluu Hundessaa: the Oromo singer who helped transform politics in Ethiopia

Hacaalu Hundessaa helped unite the Oromos through his music © Hundessaa Facebook

"Everyday I walk in this city, I know I walk alongside death," singer Hacaaluu Hundessaa said just days before he was shot dead in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on 28 June. We hear how the 34-year old protest singer became the voice of the Oromo ethnic group. "He was the soundtrack of the 2018 revolution that brought change to Ethiopia" Awol Allo told RFI.