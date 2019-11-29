Protesters target Australia's ruling party during Fridays for Future protests

Dozens of students took part in protests outside the Sydney offices of Australia's governing Liberal party.

Schoolchildren were among the protesters who congregated outside the headquarters of Australia's ruling party in Sydney on Friday at the start of a new round of global protests against climate change under the "Fridays for Future" banner.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Liberal party's offices in the city as protesters throughout the Asia-Pacific region heeded the call to action from the Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The demonstration came after bushfires devastated the south-east of Australia leaving six people dead and hundreds of homes destroyed.

Brandishing placards that read: "You're burning our future" and chanting: "We will rise", the protesters turned out as Sydney was again enveloped in smoke caused by the fires that have blanketed the city for much of the last month.

Unseasonably hot, dry and windy conditions have fuelled the blazes.

In France, dozens of activists gathered outside the French headquarters of the American company Amazon to hit out at over consumption and the frenzied sales pitches of Black Friday.

The entrance to an Amazon factory in Lyon, eastern France, was also briefly blocked.

"Amazon has the same carbon footprint as a state," claimed Jean-François Julliard, the director of Greenpeace France.

"More than ever we need acts of civil disobedience because Amazon has become a symbol of impunity," added the Euro MP Manon Aubry.

On Thursday up to 100 members from the ANV-COP21 and Amis de la Terre groups disrupted an Amazon distribution centre outside Paris by forming human barricades.

The latest demonstrations come as 200 nations prepare to gather in Madrid next week for a 12-day UN climate conference.