Police kill knife-wielding terror suspect on London Bridge

Police closed down the area around London Bridge following the terrorist attack to search for explosives.

A man was shot dead by police on Friday after stabbing passers-by during a knife attack on London Bridge. Several of the injured were taken to hospital where their condition has been described as serious.

Anti-terrorist squad officers confirmed they were treating the assault as a terrorist incident after the man was found to be wearing a hoax explosive device.

London Bridge train and underground stations were closed as police cordoned off the area around the bridge. Shoppers and office workers were ordered to take refuge while officers scoured the area for more explosives.

In 2017, eight people were killed when terrorists drove a van into crowds crossing London Bridge before attacking others with knives on the bridge and in neighbouring pubs and restaurants.

The three involved in that incident were shot dead by police and were found to be wearing fake suicide vests.

Praise

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, as well as Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, hailed the capital's emergency services following the attack.

“This is an appalling incident and all my thoughts are with the victims and their families,” said Johnson.

"We must – and we will – stay resolute in our determination to stand strong and united in the face of terror," added Khan. "Those who seek to attack us and divide us will never succeed."

British Transport Police (BTP) said on Friday there would be more patrols of armed officers in London over the weekend. "This follows the London Bridge terror incident," the BTP tweeted. "Please don't be alarmed by their presence, they are there to keep you safe."