Italy’s isolation deepens with Air France the latest to cancel all flights

Air France is the latest in a growing list of national carriers to cancel flights to Italy, a country under total coronavirus lockdown.

Air France is to suspend all flights to Italy between 14 March and 3 April, as the coronavirus upends life in the worst hit European country. A nationwide lockdown came into full effect on Tuesday in Italy, as the list of national carriers to cancel all flights grows.

Advertising Read more

A spokesman for Air France said that one flight per day would be maintained to all destinations in Italy up until 14 March to allow customers to travel if needed.

Spain on Tuesday banned all air traffic from Italy, as Madrid also imposed school closures across the country and blocked fans from football matches, following a sudden tripling of coronavirus infections in less than 48 hours.

British Airways also cancelled all flights to Italy, with and could not confirm the status of future flights.

Malta was another to halt air services to Italy, and also denied port to another cruise ship.

'Get out while you can'

Austria has barred travellers from crossing the border with Italy without a medical certificate.

”Get out of northern Italy if you’re there. We don’t know how long the Italian authorities will keep the window open,” said Erik Broegger Rasmussen, head of consular services for Denmark’s foreign ministry.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 115,800 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,000 have died.

The World Health Organization says people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while severe cases may last three to six weeks. In mainland China, almost three-fourths of its more than 80,000 patients have recovered since December.

The diminishing threat in China prompted President Xi Jinping to visit the epicentre of its outbreak Tuesday and declare: "We will certainly defeat this epidemic."

(with agencies)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe