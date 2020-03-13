Paris Live, Friday 13 March, 2020

Skip to main content
French President Emmanuel Macron announces strict anti-coronavirus measures Thursday.
French President Emmanuel Macron announces strict anti-coronavirus measures Thursday. Yoan VALAT / POOL / AFP
Text by: RFI

France bans gatherings of more than 100 people and closes schools and universities in an effort to get ahead of the coronavirus, while the European Union announces an investment initiative of 37 billion to protect battered economies.

The illness reaches the heart of the government in Spain, with bars and restaurants closed in the capital Madrid.

Plus new restrictions in India as the first coronavirus death on the sub-continent is confirmed.

We'll get the latest from our correspondents in Brussels, Madrid and New Delhi.

 

 

 

