Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, tests positive for Covid-19, self isolates in Scotland

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus but is reportedly in good health and is self isolating in Scotland.

Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, is displaying what Clarence House said were mild symptoms but remains in good health and has been working from his home on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

His wife, Camilla,has tested negative.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in London at the beginnning of March.

Clarence House, which is a royal residence in London, declared earlier today that "the Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Queen not infected by Covid-19

The Prince of Wales was tested on Monday and got the results on Tuesday. Charles has appraised both Queen Elizabeth and his children of his illness.

Prince Charles reportedly last saw the 93-year-old monarch on the morning of 12 March following an investiture, which is before the earliest time he would have been infectious.

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health," Buckingham Palace said, and the monarch has left London for Windsor Castle with her 98-year-old husband, Philip.

Clarence House has stipulated that "it is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

