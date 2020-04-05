France’s death toll drops as Europe registers 45.000 Covid-19 deaths

France on Saturday reported 441 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, lower than the record number of 588 recorded the previous day. This brought the total number of deaths to 7,560 since the epidemic began. Overall in Europe, the pandemic has killed more than 45,000 people, around 85 percent of them in Italy, Spain, France and Britain.

With a total of 46,033 deaths, out of 627,203 cases, Europe is the continent hardest hit by COVID-19.

Italy, with 15,362 deaths, and Spain, with 11,744, are the two worst-hit countries in terms of fatalities. France has recorded 7,560 deaths and Britain 4,313.

France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic, with only essential trips that must be justified with a signed piece of paper allowed.

Spain's prime minister announced Saturday an extension of the country's lockdown to combat the coronavirus, saying the measures are "bearing fruit" as the number of deaths fell for a second day in a row.

A nationwide 15-day state of emergency was first announced on March 14 barring people from leaving home except for essential outings such as buying food or seeking medical care. It was to end on April 11 after being extended by two weeks.

Spain is still racing against the clock to procure more medical equipment for its overstretched hospitals, notably respirators.

About 50 arrived from Germany on Friday, after Spain appealed to its NATO allies.

Another shipment was to be sent from Turkey but was eventually requisitioned by Turkish authorities.

