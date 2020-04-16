Europe remains 'in the eye of the storm' as coronavirus fatalities top 90,000

When families in lockdown can not attend funerals for coronavirus victims, hard-pressed funeral directors can try to shoot memorial videos

The death toll from the coronavirus has topped 90,000 in Europe, which remains the world's worst-hit zone with two-thirds of the global total of 137,000 fatalities and more than half of the 2,100,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

"We remain in the eye of the storm," Hans Kluge, WHO director for Europe, told reporters on Thursday, while noting a downward trend in numbers in Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Switzerland.

Italy is the worst affected by the coronavirus, with 21,645 deaths, closely followed by Spain, according to a latest AFP tally.

In France, 17,167 people have died because of the virus.

Over a million infections on the continent have been recorded but it’s impossible to know the actual number of infections as many countries only test people requiring hospital care.

However, there were some positive signs, with Spain recording 551 new deaths on Thursday, down to half of the daily toll at its peak.

'We must not let down our guard'

Hope that the Covid-19 spread has peaked in Europe has led some countries to take tentative steps towards easing restrictions.

Spain and Italy have begun to ease restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen.

Denmark has re-opened some schools for younger children and Germany is to gradually reopen some shops from Monday.

But World Health Organisation officials note that the number of cases and deaths around the world is still increasing and there are fears that there could be a second wave of infections.

“It’s imperative that we do not let down our guard," warned Kluge.

WHO officials warn that life will not return to normal until a vaccine becomes available.

