Travellers to Britain face 14-day coronavirus quarantine

Priti Patel, Britain's interior minister, is set to flesh out the details on Friday for a 14-day quarantine for travellers to Britain.

International travellers - including those from France - arriving in Britain face spot checks on their contact details and fines of up to 1,000 euros if they are not following new coronavirus quarantine rules.

Britain’s interior minister, Priti Patel, is due to outline the full details of the proposals on Friday afternoon as part of the government’s strategy to ease lockdown restrictions and avoid a second wave of deaths.

More than 36,000 people have died in Britain from the coronavirus, making it Europe’s worst affected country.

People living in Britain will not escape the restrictions which are expected to come into force in June. However there will be exceptions for road hauliers and medical officials. Travellers from France will also have to place themselves in quarantine despite earlier suggestions that they would be allowed to avoid the limitations.

Speaking ahead of Patel’s announcement, the Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, told Sky News: “People who are coming to the UK will have to do quarantine.

"We're saying to people you've got to make your own arrangements, if you're coming to the UK then you need to make those arrangements.

"Obviously for the UK citizens coming back they'll be able to quarantine at home, for visitors they will need to make arrangements for here they can do that quarantine for 14 days.".

When rumours were circulating last week about the proposals, the Ryanair boss, Michael O’Leary, described the plans as idiotic and unimplementable.

The trade body, Airlines UK, said they would effectively kill international travel to and from Britain.

Lewis said the measures would be reviewed every three weeks.

More than 250,000 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Britain.

