European Union to open external borders from 1 July

Not all European Union countries agree on the criteria for reopening their external borders.

The European Commission is to recommend EU member states begin to reopen their external frontiers to travellers from outside the bloc from 1 July, diplomatic chief Josep Borrell has said.

The decision on easing restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus rests with national capitals, but Borrell said Brussels would suggest "a gradual and partial lifting" of the ban.

EU member states have begun to ease temporary restrictions on non-essential crossing of the borders within the bloc, with a goal of 15 June for restoring free travel.

Today we recommend to Schengen Member States to lift all internal border controls by 15 June 2020.

We are also proposing a clear and flexible approach towards removing restrictions on travel to the EU starting on 1 July.



At the weekend, the interior ministers of the 27 member states agreed to coordinate a gradual reopening to travellers from outside the Schengen area, Britain and the EU.

But Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson says that not all countries agree on the criteria for reopening, with some in more of a hurry than others.

Greece, for example, whose economy depends heavily on tourism, has already announced it will reopen its skies from 15 June to a list of countries, including non-EU states such as Australia, China and South Korea.

