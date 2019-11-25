Four dead, property devastated in floods in southern France

A man looks at a flooded street after heavy rain fall in Le Muy, France, 24 November 2019.

French officials said four people were found dead on Sunday after torrential rain caused massive flooding in the southeast of the country.

Police in the Var department issued a statement reporting one person died after falling off a rescue boat near the village of Le Muy, just north of the Mediterranean coast between Nice and Marseille.

The statement added that the body of a man in his 50s was found in a car in Cabasse and two people were found dead in Tanneron. A 77-year-old man has been missing since Saturday morning in Saint-Antonin-du-Var.

France’s Var and Alpes-Maritimes departments have been hit by torrential rainstorms since Friday that provoked major damage as several rivers burst their banks and flooded homes and streets.

The rains also caused large waves in seaside areas, disrupted air and rail transport and left 4,000 homes without electricity.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner met victims and rescue workers as rain continued to fall, though it was not as heavy and floods were beginning to subside.

Elsewhere, rainfall continued in the region on Sunday, but was less intense. Floods were expected to subside during the day, Meteo France said in a statement.

