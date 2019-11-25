Interpol launches appeal to hunt down and find femicide suspects

Interpol says the appeal is a reminder that women experience violence and abuse across the world.

The international police network Interpol on Monday launched an appeal to track down eight men suspected of murdering or committing violence against women.

The call from the organisation based in Lyon in eastern France coincided with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

"Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread and persistent human rights violations," said Interpol secretary general Juergen Stock.

"Interpol's appeal is a reminder that bringing fugitives to justice is a fundamental part of international law enforcement cooperation."

Six of the eight men are wanted for murder. One faces a charge for grievous bodily injury resulting in death and another is accused of sexual violence.

Two of the men are wanted by Russia and the others by Denmark, Norway, Ukraine, Brazil, Cyprus and the United States.