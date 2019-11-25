Mourinho dismisses Zlatan plan for Spurs

José Mourinho (left) took over from Mauricio Pochettino (right) as manager of Tottenham Hotspur..

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho on Monday ruled out working for a third time with the veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Mourinho, who was appointed last Wednesday after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino, oversaw Ibrahimovic at Inter Milan between 2008 and 2009.

The Portuguese drafted him into the Manchester United squad after the Swede left Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

Following Ibrahimovic's departure from LA Galaxy, speculation has been rife that the 38-year-old could be on his way to north London to rival Harry Kane.

"We have more than a connection," Mourinho said of Ibrahimovic on the eve of Spurs' Uefa Champions League clash against Olympiakos.

"I would say we also have passion and understanding. He is an amazing player and an amazing guy. But I would say: 'No'. No chance.

Firepower

"We have in Harry Kane the best striker in England," added Mourinho. "He is one of the top two or three strikers in the world and it doesn't make any sense for a striker of Zlatan's dimension, obviously in his late 30s, but still a striker that can play in any club in the world."

Tottenham, who lost to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final, will qualify for the knockout stages of this season's competition with a win. They will also advance to the last 16 if they draw and Red Star fail to beat Bayern Munich in the other game in Group B.

"I love the Champions League as much as everyone in football," said Mourinho, who won the trophy with Porto and Inter Milan.

"It's something that everybody dreams about, to win it. Not everyone has the privilege to be a Champions League winner, which I was happy enough to do twice.

"Do I want to win it a third time? Of course, I would love it but I know the difficulties of it. But with these boys, I will never be afraid of any Champions League match that comes into our faces. I repeat, we need to qualify, that is the focus. I always say that."

