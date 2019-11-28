Skip to main content
France - Migrants

Migrants evacuated from second Paris camp

Issued on: Modified:

The makeshift camp along Paris's ringroad at the Porte d'Aubervilliers. Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP
Text by: RFI

French police have evacuated hundreds of migrants from a camp at Porte d’Aubervilliers, on the northern fringes of Paris, just weeks after an operation to clear another sprawling camp nearby.

Several buses were sent in shortly before 7am on Thursday to move out and resettle up to 300 single men and young families who had been living in difficult conditions.

The Paris police prefecture said it did not intend to clear the camp at Porte d’Aubervilliers – which aid organisations say is home to some 2,000 migrants – but rather to relocate some of the inhabitants “in line with government regulations”.

The prefecture did concede that longer-term plans are in the works to completely dismantle the Porte d’Aubervilliers camp.

Thursday morning’s operation comes after hundreds of migrants were cleared from camps at nearby Porte de la Chapelle on 7 November.

In a statement, some 20 NGOs denounced what they called an "infernal cycle of camps, evacuations and harassment by police".

Groups such as Emmaus France and Utopia 56 warned that within 48 hours of having lost their tents and blankets, many people were returned to the streets after failing to qualify for refugee status.

