France bans sale of thirty-six products containing glyphosate

In 2018, products containing glyphosate accounted for nearly three-quarters of the total tonnage of weed-killers sold in France for agricultural and non-agricultural uses, according to the French environment agency Anses.

These products "can no longer be used from the end of 2020, due to insufficient or missing data to avoid any genotoxic risk," according to the environmental watchdog Anses.

Anses has initiated a review of all the marketing authorisations for products based on glyphosate marketed in France following the five-year re-approval of the weed killing chemical by the European Union in 2017.

The process must be completed at the end of 2020.

"Only glyphosate-based products meeting the requirements of efficiency and safety defined at European level and which cannot be substituted in a satisfactory way, will ultimately be allowed access to the French market," adds the statement.

The French environment agency also refused to authorise the sale of four new products.