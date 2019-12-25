Notre-Dame misses Christmas mass for first time in 200 years

For the first time in over two centuries, Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral was unable to hold midnight mass on Christmas Eve, as reconstruction work continues after the April fire that ravaged ancient structure.

Father Patrick Chauvet, the cathedral's rector, held the service at Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois, a few hundred metres away.

Notre-Dame had remained open for Christmas through two centuries of often tumultuous history – including the Nazi occupation of Paris during the Second World War – and was closed only during the anti-Catholic revolutionary period in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

"It isn't the same feeling but it's still a Christmas Mass," said 16-year-old Juliette, who had made the 760-kilometre trip to Paris from Aix-en-Provence with her family. "There will be a thought for Notre-Dame tonight, that's for sure."

"We have been crying since April 15 and today even more," said Danielle, a Parisian, who attended last year's mass at the cathedral.

Notre-Dame, part of a UNESCO world heritage site on the banks of the River Seine, lost its gothic spire, roof and a plethora of precious artefacts in the blaze which could have been caused by a cigarette butt or electrical fault.

Thousands of people watched dumbstruck as the fire engulfed the monument.

In the aftermath of the blaze, President Emmanuel Macron set a timetable of five years to repair the 800 year-old structure. In October, the culture ministry said nearly one billion euros had been pledged or raised for the reconstruction.

