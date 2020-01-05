France public transport slowly returns to normal before next big strike day

Commuters queue to access the platform of the subway line 1 during a strike of public transports operator SNCF and RATP employees over French government's plan to overhaul the country's retirement system.

On Monday, many French returning from holidays may again face problems getting to work, but all metro lines are operational, albeit not always regular. The Suburban RER trains operate on certain branches and frequency is still less intense than on a normal working day. Traffic is expected to be almost normal on Tuesday, but a new day of national mobilisation is announced for Thursday, 9 January.

Advertising Read more

All 13 metro lines will be operational on Monday, but many, such as the 7, the 8, the 10 and others only operate during rush hour (between 6:30 and 9:30 and 16:30 and 19:30). The fully automated lines 1 and 14 run normal but “risk saturation.”

The suburban RER railways, which cross Paris and serve tens of thousands of commuters who live in the suburbs, operate in a more limited capacity, and Paris’ extensive network of buses operates with “3 on 4 buses on average,” according to the Ratp website.

The suburban Translien light rail system also operates with 2 on 3 trains, and most of Paris’ 8 tramlines operate in a “normal” way.

rail transport also improves, with 90 percent of the Eurostar guaranteed and 80 percent on the Thalys.

On Thursday, things will be getting worse again with major demonstrations against the pension reform plans planned, starting at 13:30 from Place de la République.