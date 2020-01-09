French workers dig in for another massive day of protest

The 9 December march comes on the eve of a new round of negotiations between trade unions and the government.

Teachers, lawyers, health professionals, firefighters, post office workers and navy staff will march through Paris Thursday as massive strikes against the French government’s pension reform show little sign of backing down.

This fourth united day of protest comes on the eve of a new round of negotiations between trade unions and the government. It’s also the 36th day of back-to-back strikes that began on 5 December.

By 8:30am, 375km of traffic jams had been recorded in the wider Paris region, Ile-de-France.

Transport is hugely disrupted in Paris, where a six-hour rally will begin at Place de la République around 1:30pm – before passing through Boulevard Magenta, rue Lafayette, rue du Châteaudun and ending in the Saint Augustin neighbourhood near Saint-Lazare train station.