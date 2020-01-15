Pensions strikes have gone on far too long, says French PM Philippe

French prime minister Edouard Philippe says the government will carry on with its plans to reform the pensions system.

The French Prime Minister remains adamant that transport strikes, set to enter a 43rd day on Thursday, will not succeed in derailing the government's reform of the pension system. Edouard Philippe said the shutdown has lasted far too long, and that the French needed to go back to "normal life".

"The transport strike against pension reform will go nowhere. The government is determined," said Philippe, emerging from a meeting with key ministers and advisors on Wednesday to reiterate the stance adopted on the first day of strikes, 5 December.

"I will only be happy when all train and metro users are back to leading a normal life," he said. "The number of people strike is falling, which I'm obviously pleased about."

On 16 January, the 43rd day of action, fresh demonstrations are scheduled for Paris and across France.

Bosses at RATP, the capital's transport operator, said travellers would experience a slight improvement in services across the network despite the predicted disruption.

"None of the lines will be totally shut," said an RATP spokesman.

[Mouvement Social]⚠️ Pour le jeudi 16 janvier, la #RATP prévoit un trafic perturbé, en légère amélioration par rapport au mercredi 15 janvier sur les réseaux #Métro et #RER. Les prévisions ⬇️ et sur https://t.co/OElUNYGYky pic.twitter.com/eSHI42p6EI RATP Group (@RATPgroup) January 15, 2020

Executives at the national railway company SNCF said there would be an improvement in services on provincial trains on Thursday as well as on the network around Paris and TVG high-speed services.