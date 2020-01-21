Why French public hospital workers been on strike for 10 months

After 10 months of hospital strikes in France, more than 1,000 doctors threatened to resign last week and put a halt to their administrative duties.

Professor Julien Taieb is head of gastroenterology oncology department at the Georges Pompidou hospital in Paris and also one of the national coordinators of the inter-hospital group (Collectif inter-hôpitaux) created in September 2019.

He talked to RFI about why staff members are on strike in French public hospitals.

Another nationwide demonstration is planned for the 14th of February, on Saint Valentine's day "to declare our love to the public hospital", Julien Taieb says.